company reveals NUMBER OF breweries operating across uk as craft beer boom continues

Have your say

A BUSINESS is jumping on the craft beer bandwagon with its new ‘beer graphic’.

In October 2017, it was reported that a craft beer boom had pushed the number of UK breweries past 2,000.

This is compared to more than 300 brewers opening in 2016, a year which saw the number of new breweries rise by 18 per cent.

And the trend is continuing, as growth in sales of craft beer in supermarkets and pubs is also pushing people to try their hand at brewing their own.

The variety of beers on offer to the public is also expanding, as breweries now offer gluten free beer or vegan beer.

Staggeringly Good, a brewery based in Fratton, prides itself on its vegan beer.

While some breweries use fish guts for the filtering of cask beers, this brewery doesn’t.

The owners also lend their produce to Southsea bakery Bread Addiction, who use the alcoholic beverage to help make their bread.

Once considered a ‘hipster’ choice, craft beers have now been propelled into mainstream choice.

Hospitality Training Solutions have created Craft Brewing Capital of the UK.

The graphic showcases the most popular locations for craft breweries.

It’s database identified 20 breweries in Hampshire when, in actual fact, the figure is a lot higher.

Vibrant Forest Brewery, Urban Island Brewing Company, Brewhouse and Kitchen, Portsmouth, Irving & Co Brewery, Dancing Man Brewery, Hope Art Craft Beer and Itchen Valley Brewery are just some of the producers in our region.

To view the company’s map and spot breweries operating across the UK, visit hospitalitytrainingsolutions.co.uk/ craft-brewing-capital-uk/