Company sets wheels in motion with UK fleet first

A MINI-BUS supplier has become the first firm in the UK to take delivery of a fleet of right-hand, factory-built vehicles.

The 22-seat IVECO Daily Line Hi-Matic minibuses have been purchased by PHVC, based in Whiteley.

The company supplies vehicles to sectors including education, community transport and local authorities.

Managing Director Paul Huxford said: ‘IVECO BUS lent us a 3.5 tonne Daily panel van with to test out – and it was sublime.

‘IVECO BUS is a major player in the minibus sector. We are really enthusiastic about this new partnership and are confident we will enjoy a long and fruitful relationship.’