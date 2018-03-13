Company supports big Fareham beach clean

INVESTMENT Firm Brooks Macdonald has announced it will back a big beach clean this year.

The firm, which has offices in Fareham and throughout the UK, is supporting the SAD Big Spring Beach Clean on April 8.

Lisa Vincent, head of report writing, will lead the clean which will focus on Salterns beach in Hill Head, Fareham.

The volunteer project is aiming to be the largest in the UK and is coordinated by Surfers against Sewage, an environmental charity specialising in water quality issues.

Lisa said: ‘I am very grateful to those who have volunteered from Brooks Macdonald as well as friends and family.

‘I would also like to thank Fareham Borough Council for their support and equipment hire on the day, as well as The Seafarers Sailing Club who are kindly supplying complimentary tea and coffee to all volunteers.’

Senior investment director Howard Crossen said: ‘The team are keen to get stuck in and remove any non-degradable items so that they don’t find their way into wildlife, and subsequently our food chain!’