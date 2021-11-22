Karen Rotberg, Co-Founder of BookMyGarage.com

BookMyGarage.com has had over four and a half million drivers obtain instant prices to book MoT/services and repairs at over 9,000 garages since it launched in 2015.

It was set up by the founders of Carsite and Jobsite, and has 40 employees and is based at 1000 Lakeside, North Harbour, Portsmouth.

Its latest figures show it achieved its best ever month for bookings in October, growing by 34 per cent compared to the same month in 2020.

The rise of its exclusive franchise SecretService programme, which lets car dealerships fill excess space in their workshops, also saw record growth, with bookings in Q3 this year rising by an impressive 238 per cent when compared to Q3 in 2020.

Alongside the growth in bookings, the brand has also welcomed 13 new dealer groups to the go-to online comparison platform so far this year.

The influx of franchised workshop signings – rising by 221 sites – provides a reach of over 1,000 dealers already in place for 2022 following their pilot phase.

The ability to target sites which need additional work to fill specific slots available, consequently catering for the aftersales staffing difficulties caused by Covid lockdowns, along with the irregular MoT pattern that resulted from last year’s MoT extension, may point to why so many dealers are turning to BookMyGarage.com.

Karen Rotberg, co-founder of BookMyGarage.com, said: ‘Heading into this year, many dealers were concerned about reduced new car sales and the lingering knock-on effects of the MoT extension. With dealers now more reliant than ever on aftersales, this may explain the influx of new business partners we’ve experienced, as dealers looked for innovative ways to get ahead.

‘Through our SecretService offering, we are able to provide dealers with profitable workshop bookings from sectors two and three of the vehicle parc, which would usually be serviced by the fast-fits and independent sector. With volumes increasing by nearly 250 per cent across the summer, the new arrivals and existing partners have benefitted greatly from conquest bookings that would otherwise be lost from the dealer network.

‘We look forward to building on this growth into next year. Following a successful pilot with a major OEM, we already have the first sites within their network launching with SecretService this week.’