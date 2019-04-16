Conference aimed to increase prosperity

THE Solent Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) held its annual conference to look at ways to increase prosperity.

The conference looked at key challenges and opportunities for the economy.

Thoughts on an industrial strategy were heard from organisations and people in the region.

The LEP is now inviting people to complete a short survey.

Gary Jeffries, chairman for the Solent LEP said: ‘As a major contributor to the United Kingdom's economy with gross value added (GVA) of £30.6 billion, the Solent is already a highly successful economic hub.

‘The development of a local industrial strategy gives us an opportunity to prepare ourselves for the significant changes and technological developments that we are going to see in the next 30 years.

‘With our diverse industries and number of strengths linked to our coastal location and outstanding natural environment, we will ably and successfully adapt to meet future opportunities and challenges. But to ensure that we consider all aspects of our community and economy, we need wide and far-reaching views.’