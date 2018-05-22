Construction firm praised for its investment in people

A CONSTRUCTION team is celebrating after receiving an Investors in People award.

The newly appointed directors and shareholders at Amiri Construction, based in Fareham, have said they are proud of their recent £40 million turnover and growth to 43 full-time staff.

Managing director Mark Vincent said: ‘I think our reputation and our track record of high staff retention has helped previously but the Investors In People accolade will help to convey our commitment to the team as we continue to expand our services.’

The firm manages projects across southern England. It launched its interiors division in June 2017.