Construction firm recruits new management trainee

A SECOND management trainee has been appointed at Fareham-based firm, Amiri Construction.

Dan Warren has joined the company’s construction management trainee scheme.

Dan, who studied at Peter Symonds College in Winchester, said he always wanted to work in construction and architecture.

Director Mark Vincent said: ‘We are delighted to welcome our second management trainee.

‘Our first has moved forward to become a trainee quantity surveyor and is now doing his degree.

‘We are committed to developing new talent in the industry and can provide good grounding and experience.’