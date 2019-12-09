Construction firms Blanchard Wells and Southern Concrete have merged

TWO construction firms have merged to strengthen their businesses.

Blanchard Wells and Southern Concrete have merged to become one of the region’s biggest construction companies.

Mark Wells, chairman of both companies, took the decision to combine them to improve efficiency and customer service.

The newly-named Blanchard Wells Structures and Civils will provide high quality civil engineering and reinforced concrete structures for the construction industry.

The original company, Blanchard Wells, was founded in 2000 by Mark Wells and Mark Blanchard.

Mark Wells said: ‘We are ambitious and aim to grow. This is a logical step to combine our groundworks expertise with our skills in reinforced concrete frames and civil engineering and it will make it easier for our customers to do business with us.’

Mark Blanchard’s son Luke will be the managing director of the new company.

The firm employs over 400 people and has its headquarters in Soberton.

It is currently working on 20 projects in the region ranging from Winchester’s new leisure centre to landscaping for the University of Southampton.

It is also providing the groundwork and RC structure works for the new undersea cable power line from France which enters the UK at Daedalus in Fareham.

Luke Blanchard said that the new company is proud to be a family firm.

Its first three employees Matt Thomas, Joe Pedder and Mark Camp still work for the company, although 80-year-old Joe is now considering a part-time role.

Luke Blanchard said: ‘I am proud to take the helm of the company at this milestone in its history. We are successful because of our exemplary safety record, impeccable quality and can-do attitude and are ready to grow further over the next 20 years.’

Mr Wells has been involved with the launch of the new civil engineering training centre at Fareham College which is training the next generation of ground workers and this partnership will continue in the future.