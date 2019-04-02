Construction workers from Fareham firm pick children’s charity

STAFF at a construction firm have chosen to support a charity that helps ensure the best medical care for children.

Amiri Construction, in Fareham, will raise money for The Murray Parish Trust throughout 2019.

The charity was set up by Sarah Parish and James Murray in 2014 in memory of their daughter Ella-Jayne who died at eight-months old from congenital heart disease.

Mark Vincent, Amiri director, said ‘We’re looking forward to the challenge of raising as much money as we can, as well as raising the profile of the trust, a local and proactive charity.’