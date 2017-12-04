Consultation dates for new interconnector planned for Lovedean

Have your say

CONSULTATION dates have been announced for people to view plans on a new interconnector in Lovedean.

Aquind, which has drawn up proposals to bring electricity from France to the UK, will be wanting to get the public’s thoughts on the plans.

As previously reported in The News the proposals, which are in the early stages, would see electricity run from France through subsea cables, out of the sea at Eastney in Portsmouth, before going underground to Lovedean, near Waterlooville.

There, it will run to a new converter station and be distributed using the existing substation.

Three consultation events are taking place. They are:

- January 24 at Waterlooville Community Centre, on Maurepas Way, between 2pm and 8pm.

- January 26 at Milton Village Community Hall, on Milton Road, between 2pm and 8pm.

- January 27 at Lovedean Village Hall, on Lovedean Lane, between 2pm and 8pm.