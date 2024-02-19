News you can trust since 1877
11 Portsmouth fish and chip shops with the best food hygiene ratings including Highbury Fish Bar and The Master Fryer

Portsmouth has plenty of restaurants and takeaways where you can enjoy one of the UK’s favourite dishes – fish and chips.
By Joe Buncle
Published 23rd May 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 19th Feb 2024, 17:52 GMT

However, with so much choice it can be hard to decide where to get your fill of the classic meal. One factor that can help to narrow down the search is the food hygiene rating of each eatery. the Food Hygiene Rating Scheme gives cafes, bars, pubs, restaurants and takeaways a score between zero and five which allows customers top make informed decisions about where their food is prepared.

A score of five means an establishment has ‘very good’ hygiene standards while a zero means ‘urgent improvement is required’. The following fish and chip shops were given the best hygiene ratings – four-out-of-five or five-out-of-five – by the Food Standards Agency.

Here are the city's cleanest chippys, according to the Food Standards Agency.

Highbury Fish Bar, at 2 Highbury Buildings in Portsmouth Road, Cosham, was given top marks - five-out-of-five - following an assessment on October 3 2022.

Excell Fish Bar at 291 London Road, Hilsea, is another top rated chippy. It was given the score following an inspection on March 4 2020.

According to the Food Standards Agency Website, The Master Fryer at 171 London Road, North End was rated five after it was inspected on March 20 2019.

