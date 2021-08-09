Unfortunately the pandemic and the lockdowns that have followed have taken a toll on business and some big name stores have closed down in the year since March 2020.
MORE: Primark announces big changes to Portsmouth store's opening hours | More than 100 pubs to offer outdoor service across Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, and Havant
Here are 22 pubs, shops and restaurants that have closed since March 2020 in and around Portsmouth
The News is more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription to support our journalism. You can subscribe here for unlimited access to Portsmouth news and information online.
Page 1 of 6