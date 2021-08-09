Shops that have closed since March 2020. Picture: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

23 pubs, restaurants and shops that have closed in and around Portsmouth since March 2020

The pandemic has been hard for all of us – none more so than businesses.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Monday, 9th August 2021, 5:37 pm

Unfortunately the pandemic and the lockdowns that have followed have taken a toll on business and some big name stores have closed down in the year since March 2020.

MORE: Primark announces big changes to Portsmouth store's opening hours | More than 100 pubs to offer outdoor service across Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, and Havant

Here are 22 pubs, shops and restaurants that have closed since March 2020 in and around Portsmouth

The News is more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription to support our journalism. You can subscribe here for unlimited access to Portsmouth news and information online.

1. Pizza Express

In September it was announced that the Pizza Express restaurants in Port Solent and Whiteley would be shutting for good.

Photo: Ian Hargreaves

Buy photo

2. Coast to Coast

This restaurant in Gunwharf Quays announced that it would be remaining shut permanently in June after closing at the start of lockdown.

Photo: NA

Buy photo

3. YO! Sushi

It was announced in August that the YO! Sushi restaurant in Whiteley Shopping Centre was among 19 sites that was being axed by its parent company.

Photo: Reporter

Buy photo

4. Kungfu Buffet

The popular Chinese buffet in West Street, Fareham, went into liquidation in July according to records on Companies House.

Photo: Ian Hargreaves

Buy photo
PortsmouthGosportFareham
Next Page
Page 1 of 6