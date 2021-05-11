8 things that annoy Portsmouth residents most about going to the supermarket

But while stocking up on food and other household supplies is important, going to the shops can stir up frustrations.

From aisles being blocked to people not giving you enough space, there are plenty of things to annoy you in the supermarket.

We turned to our readers to find out their biggest frustrations.

Here were some of the most popular suggestions.

1. People The other people at the supermarket was the most popular response to our Facebook post!

2. Aisles being blocked Whether by people or by other trollies, the aisles being blocked was something that annoys plenty of our readers.

3. Rudeness One of our readers wrote: 'People and their rudeness, just everything in general! You move out the way for them to get through and they don't even say thank you!'

4. Inattentive staff A reader explained: 'When waiting to be asked if paying by card or cash, and the inattentive staff who don't always know you are waiting.'