The annual display took place on Saturday afternoon as part of the celebrations for Chinese New Year.
A big crowd came down to Gunwharf Quays to watch the performance.
Did you make it down in time to see it?
If not here are 9 of our best photos from the spectacular Dragon Dance.
You can see them in our gallery below.
