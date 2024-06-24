9 of the best Portsmouth area places to get an ice cream based on Google reviews

By Joe Buncle
Published 30th May 2023, 17:22 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2024, 12:29 BST
With temperatures soaring this week, families are flocking to the seafront in Portsmouth – and looking for ways to beat the heat.

There is no better way to cool off than with a delicious ice cream, so we’ve put together a list of the best places in and around the Portsmouth area. The following ice cream parlours and dessert shops have been rated based on Google user reviews.

Here are 9 places to get an ice cream in the city and its surrounding towns:

Ice Cream Emporium, at South Parade Pier in Southsea, has a Google rating of 4.5 based on 135 reviews.

2. Ice Cream Emporium, Southsea

Ice Cream Emporium, at South Parade Pier in Southsea, has a Google rating of 4.5 based on 135 reviews.Photo: Google Street View

Ice cream parlour Sprinkles Gelato in Commercial Road, Portsmouth has a 4.1 Google rating based on 993 user reviews.

3. Sprinkles Gelato

Ice cream parlour Sprinkles Gelato in Commercial Road, Portsmouth has a 4.1 Google rating based on 993 user reviews.Photo: Google

Utopia Desserts, Fareham, has a Google rating of 4.5 with 99 reviews.

4. Utopia Desserts, Fareham

Utopia Desserts, Fareham, has a Google rating of 4.5 with 99 reviews.Photo: Google Street View

