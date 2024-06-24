There is no better way to cool off than with a delicious ice cream, so we’ve put together a list of the best places in and around the Portsmouth area. The following ice cream parlours and dessert shops have been rated based on Google user reviews.
Here are 9 places to get an ice cream in the city and its surrounding towns:
1. Best places to get an ice-cream in and around Portsmouth
Here are just some of the best places to get yourself an ice-cream this summerPhoto: The News
2. Ice Cream Emporium, Southsea
Ice Cream Emporium, at South Parade Pier in Southsea, has a Google rating of 4.5 based on 135 reviews.Photo: Google Street View
3. Sprinkles Gelato
Ice cream parlour Sprinkles Gelato in Commercial Road, Portsmouth has a 4.1 Google rating based on 993 user reviews.Photo: Google
4. Utopia Desserts, Fareham
Utopia Desserts, Fareham, has a Google rating of 4.5 with 99 reviews.Photo: Google Street View