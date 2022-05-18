Adidas has shut its current site at the outlet shopping centre in Portsmouth.

However, it will not be gone for long as the retailer will be moving to a new site in Gunwharf Quays.

The shopping centre has promised the new store in Central Square will be a ‘serious upgrade’.

In a tweet, Gunwharf Quays wrote: ‘Have you heard? Our Adidas store is going to receive a serious UPGRADE!

‘Our adidas store has temporarily closed, ready for an exciting move to a brand new location in our Central Square.

SEE ALSO: Nike opens Nike Unite store at Gunwharf Quays

‘The opening date will be revealed on our social channels soon!’

The upgrade of Adidas follows the transformation of the Nike outlet store in recent weeks.