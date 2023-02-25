Two million Cosori air fryers are currently being pulled from shelves and online stores. The models are sold in the US, Canada and Mexico, with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) deeming them a fire risk.

Cosori have received 205 reports of kitchen appliances overheating, burning, melting, smoking, or catching fire. UK residents have been warned of the problems, as the models are being sold on British selling platforms.

Stock image of an air fryer. Picture: Adobe Stock - leungchopan - stock.adobe.com

The recall was announced on Thursday. Customers have been warned to stop using their air fryers with immediate effect. Reporters at the MailOnline discovered two of the recalled models being sold on the UK Amazon site.

The Cosori device with the model number CP158-AF is listed for £114.51, with the CO137-AF version being sold at £98.98. These reference numbers are in the user manual and on the bottom label of each machine.

They were sold at major American retailers such as Best Buy, Target and Home Depot between June 2018 and December 2022. Online shoppers have been able to buy them from Amazon, Walmart and other retailers.

What should customers do?

Consumers have been advised to contact Cosori on their recall website. They are offering a free replacement, or another product.

'All of our products are rigorously and routinely tested for consumer safety and are in full compliance with established industry standards,' a statement on the website said. 'Cosori is committed to the safety of those who use and love our products, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience.'

No receipts are needed for a replacement. Customers will be asked to send across a photo and contact details. British buyers can also get in touch with Amazon customer services for a potential refund.

List of model numbers being recalled