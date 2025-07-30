This simple tool could show you're missing out on free support if you’re struggling with rising costs 🧾

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over 15,000 people have used Nationwide’s new benefits checker since its June 26 launch

The free tool is open to everyone, not just Nationwide customers

It offers a quick eligibility check followed by a full calculator for detailed results

Many miss out on benefits without realising – this tool helps bridge that gap

Access is available via Nationwide’s website, app, or a dedicated phone line

Thousands of people are using a new service from Nationwide Building Society designed to help them check whether they’re missing out on benefits they’re entitled to – and it’s open to everyone, not just customers.

Launched on June 26, the free benefits calculator has already attracted more than 15,000 users in its first month, with more than 4,000 going on to complete the full check.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tool, developed in partnership with analytics firm Policy in Practice, is part of a growing movement to help people better understand the support available to them during the ongoing cost of living crisis.

It provides a personalised estimate of what you could be claiming – and where you might be missing out.

Millions of pounds in benefits go unclaimed every year, often because people don’t realise they’re eligible. This service aims to bridge that gap.

(Photo: SUSANNAH IRELAND/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Kathryn Townsend, Nationwide’s head of customer vulnerability and accessibility, said: “By offering the choice of an online process and a telephone call, we are hopefully making what can be a daunting and confusing experience that little bit simpler.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether you're on a low income, have children, are in part-time work, or simply want to make sure you're not missing out, the calculator could be a useful first step.

How it works

Nationwide’s service offers two steps. The process begins with the quick check, which takes just a few minutes and gives a rough idea of whether you might qualify for benefits such as Universal Credit, Council Tax support or Pension Credit.

If it looks like you could be eligible, you can then move on to the more comprehensive calculator, which will ask for extra details like your income, housing situation and family set-up to give a fuller picture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who should check?

Many people assume they don’t qualify for support, but benefits often extend beyond those who are unemployed.

Those in low-paid work, carers, people with health issues or disabilities, and pensioners are frequently eligible for help without realising it.

You might benefit from using the tool if:

You’re struggling with rising costs

You’ve had a change in circumstances (job loss, relationship breakdown, new child, etc.)

You’re caring for someone

You’re not sure if you qualify for help like Universal Credit, Council Tax support or Pension Credit

Even if you’ve checked before, it’s worth reviewing your eligibility again as rules and thresholds change.

How to access the tool

You can access the tool in several ways:

Via Nationwide’s website

Through the building society’s mobile app

Or by calling its dedicated helpline (standard call rates apply, but a free callback can be requested)

Crucially, you don’t need to be a Nationwide customer to use the service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are you struggling to make ends meet as costs continue to rise? You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.