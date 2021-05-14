Best and worst car parks in Portsmouth according to Google reviews

From big multi-storey facilities to smaller lots, there are plenty to pick from if you need to find somewhere to park.

But which are the best ones and which are the worst?

We turned to Google reviews to see how the car parks across Portsmouth have been rated.

You can see the best and worst places to park in the city in our gallery below.

Make sure to click through all the pages!

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

1. Dorothy Dymond car park - 2.8 star rating The Dorothy Dymond car park in Alec Rose Lane - also known as the Guildhall Walk car park - had a rating of 2.8 stars. Based on 8 reviews. Picture: Google Maps Photo: Google Maps Buy photo

2. NCP car park in Crasswell Street - 3 star rating NCP car park in Crasswell Street, Portsmouth has a 3 star rating on Google based on 84 reviews. Photo: Google Maps. Buy photo

3. NCP car park, Charlotte Street - 3.2 star rating The NCP car park in Charlotte Street near Cascades Shopping Centre has a 3.2 star rating on Google, based on 29 reviews. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (161220-63) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Buy photo

4. Exchange Road car park - 3.3 star rating The Exchange Road car park has a 3.3 star rating on Google based on 13 reviews. Photo: Google Maps Buy photo