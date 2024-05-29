It can be hard to pick which Mcdonald’s to go to – but thanks to the joys of Google Reviews customers can see how other people have reviewed each restaurant in the area.
As part of its most recent menu changes, McDonald’s has welcomed the Hat Trick, 9 chicken selects sharebox, mozarella bites and fish bites.
On the desert menu, the Skittles McFlurry and Galaxy Caramel McFlurry has been added to the menu for a limited time only as well as a Biscoff latte.
Here are the restaurants from worst to best based on Google reviews:
1 / 4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.