Best and worst McDonald's in Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, Havant and Waterlooville for 2024 so far, according to Google reviews

By Sophie Lewis
Published 14th Jun 2019, 10:43 BST
Updated 29th May 2024, 10:04 BST
From Big Macs to chicken nuggets, McDonald’s is a must if you have a hankering for fast food.

It can be hard to pick which Mcdonald’s to go to – but thanks to the joys of Google Reviews customers can see how other people have reviewed each restaurant in the area.

As part of its most recent menu changes, McDonald’s has welcomed the Hat Trick, 9 chicken selects sharebox, mozarella bites and fish bites.

On the desert menu, the Skittles McFlurry and Galaxy Caramel McFlurry has been added to the menu for a limited time only as well as a Biscoff latte.

Here are the restaurants from worst to best based on Google reviews:

Best and Worst McDonalds in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas.

1. Best and Worst McDonalds

Best and Worst McDonalds in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas. Photo: -

Photo Sales
This McDonald's restaurant in the Ocean Retail Park has a 3.5 star rating on Google based on 1,652 reviews.Picture credit: Google Street View

2. Portsmouth - Ocean Retail Park

This McDonald's restaurant in the Ocean Retail Park has a 3.5 star rating on Google based on 1,652 reviews.Picture credit: Google Street View Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
This McDonald's restaurant in Larchwood Avenue in Havant has a 3.5 star rating based on 1,771 reviews on Google.Photo credit: Google Street View

3. Havant - Larchwood Avenue

This McDonald's restaurant in Larchwood Avenue in Havant has a 3.5 star rating based on 1,771 reviews on Google.Photo credit: Google Street View Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
This McDonald's restaurant in the Brockhurst Gate retail park in Gosport has a 3.4 star rating on Google based on 1,951 reviews.

4. Gosport - Brockhurst Gate

This McDonald's restaurant in the Brockhurst Gate retail park in Gosport has a 3.4 star rating on Google based on 1,951 reviews. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:McDonald'sGooglePortsmouthGosportFareham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.