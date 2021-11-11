Celebrations chocolates. Picture: Shutterstock

There are so many wonderful options to pick from it can be hard to decide on a favourite.

Do you go for the Galaxy or the Milky Way or the Malteasers.

But for many there is one option in a Celebrations tub there is a near universal dislike for – Bounty.

Obviously some people are happy to eat the coconut flavoured chocolates.

However, they often get left as the only remaining sweets in the tub after the rest have been devoured.

The Metro reports that according to a survey Bounty is the nation’s least favourite in a box of Celebrations with over half (52 per cent) admitting to picking it last – and 32 per cent admitted to throwing away unwanted chocolates.

But this year, for the first time ever Mars Wrigley, the company who make Celebrations, is offering to take back unwanted Bounty chocolates.

You will be able to swap them for Malteser Teasers.

The scheme will be rolled out in January 2022, in time to swap out all those leftover Bounties you might have pilling up in your home.

You will be able to swap the chocolates at three locations which include Glasgow, London and Manchester from the January 17.

Celebrations has released a Christmas advert to accompany the announcement of the scheme – watch it in the video embedded in this article.