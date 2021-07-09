Can you buy England shirts at supermarkets including Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury's, Waitrose and Morrisons? Here's what you need to know
England’s are in the final of Euro 2020.
The Three Lions men’s team have made it to the final of a major tournament for the first time in 55 years, since a famous day at Wembley in 1966.
England will take on Italy at 8pm on Sunday night.
You might have found yourself getting swept up in the excitement and might be interested in getting your hands on an England shirt.
The Nike store online has some England kits in stock for older children – but only limited sizes including XS and S – click here
You might be wondering if can get your hands on an England shirt at the supermarket.
The likes of Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s and Waitrose are not selling the official replica kits.
But the larger supermarkets do have some Three Lions themed merchandise on offer, if you want to be appropriately on Sunday night. However demand will be high!
