The nationwide road trip starts this week and the famous red truck has become a must-see attraction in the festive calendar.

Ever since the lorry appeared in Coca‑Cola’s famous ‘Holidays Are Coming’ advert, it has become a symbol of Christmas to many people.

Coca Cola’s giant truck with bright Christmas lights travels up and down the UK, with visitors being offered free bottles of the classic soft drink.

Coca-Cola has revealed the first stop on its Christmas Truck Tour this year.

Last year’s tour planned to visit 40 cities, but was cancelled due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

The tour returns this year, and Glasgow has been revealed as the first destination.

The truck will be rolling into Silverburn Shopping Centre today and tomorrow, between 11am and 8pm.

Newcastle is the second lucky city to be included on the road trip, arriving at the Metro Shopping Centre on Friday.

Heading further south, Coca Cola’s Christmas lorry will arrive in Leeds and stay at the White Rose Shopping Centre between Saturday and Sunday.

On their website, Coca Cola said they are planning on stopping at as many cities as possible.

They are leaving future dates and locations as a surprise, but they will be announced in the next few weeks.

You can keep an eye out for further updates and more details on the Coca Cola website, Twitter, and Facebook.

