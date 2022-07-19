Georgio's pizza set to open new takeaway venue in Portsmouth

A NEW pizzeria will soon be opening in the north of Portsmouth.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 3:27 pm
Updated Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 3:30 pm

Georgio’s, which has a restaurant in London Road, Waterlooville, will be opening a new takeaway and delivery venue in London Road, Hilsea.

The company will be occupying the unit previously owned by Pizza Time, which closed towards the tail-end of last year.

Georgio's Pizza in London Road, Portsmouth. Picture: David George

Signs have been put up and Georgio’s confirmed on social media that it has the keys and is starting to move equipment into the site.

The menu has a total of 14 pizzas including ham and mushroom, spicy salsiccia and a veggie fiesta, coming in sizes of either 12 inches or 20 inches.

There is no current indication of an opening date – although online the firm is advertising vacancies for a store manager, pizza makers, prep chefs and delivery staff.

For more information about the new pizzeria, people can go to georgios.com or follow the company’s Facebook page.

