Netflix logo on a screen. Picture: OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

One lucky applicant could literally get their dream role as a full-time mattress tester.

If you land the job, you‘ll be paid £24,000 a year to lie in bed and binge TV series at home.

The bespoke luxury bed company, Crafted Beds, are advertising the role to ensure customers get the comfiest mattresses possible.

The new employee will test a new mattress every week.

They will work 37.5 hours a week figuring out how relaxing the mattress is, while watching Netflix and taking naps.

You’ll be working full time from home, so you don’t even need to commute anywhere.

Each mattress will be sent to your doorstep and you’ll have to give each one a comfortability score.

This is to make sure each product is up to standard for customers.

Budding mattress testers also need to have a creative flair for writing, as an extensive review on each one needs to be produced.

Crafted Beds are looking for people who can test each mattress without disruption and have strong written communication skills.

They’re also interested in those who are invested in the company, so doing your research is key.

All applicants also have to be 18 years or older and have the right to work in the UK.

If it sounds like all your dreams have come true at once, you can apply for the role here.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron