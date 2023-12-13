Hordean car home Wisteria Lodge recognised at National Care Awards as nurse named among best in the country
Wisteria Lodge Care Home in London Road, Horndean, was shortlisted for two categories at the 25th National Care Awards. At a ceremony held in Excel London’s Platinum Suite, nurse Sheeba Lalson was named Care Registered Nurse of the Year.
The National Care Awards represent prestigious recognition in the healthcare and care home industry, celebrating outstanding contributions made by individuals and organisations that consistently excel in providing quality care and support to those in need.
Sheeba, who has been an integral part of Wisteria Lodge’s clinical management team since 2014, has played a crucial role in addressing residents’ clinical needs and well-being, leveraging her 20 years of experience in the industry. In addition to her role as a Senior Nurse, Sheeba serves as the Lead GSF (Gold Standard Framework) Coordinator for the care home. Another Wisteria Lodge staff member, Kathleen Norris, was a finalist in the “Lifetime Achievement in Care“ category.
Andy and Martina Brown, directors at Wisteria Lodge, expressed their “immense pride” in the achievements. A statement from the pair said: “We are thrilled and honoured to receive the “Care Nurse of the Year” award at the National Care Awards 2023. This victory is a testament to the passion, empathy, and professionalism of our dedicated team at Wisteria Lodge and we are so proud of Sheeba’s achievement.”
They added that Wisteria Lodge extends its gratitude to the National Care Awards and looks forward to continuing its mission of “providing exemplary care to residents and their families.”