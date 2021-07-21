Sweat Fitness has opened for 1-1 sessions in Palmerston Road

Sweat Fitness has moved from its Haslemere Road studio to the ground floor of the Knight and Lee building in Palmerston Road.

Currently the team is offering one-on-one sessions and small group classes to members, however, it is set to fully open towards the end of the year with a permanent studio.

It comes as part of wider plans from developers That Group to transform the site into a 43-bed-hotel, cinema, coffee bar, shops and offices complex.

Tina Newton, co-founder of Sweat, said: ‘This is an amazing opportunity to be part of such an exciting development within an iconic building. We have an incredible team with top-class expertise, and we can’t wait to be able to open the doors fully to welcome more people.’

Alongside the temporary studio, Sweat – which was founded in 2015 – is providing eight group classes a week, tailored to all fitness abilities, on its private outdoor land near Canoe Lake.

Eva Svedaite, team leader and performance coach, added: ‘Sweat has always supported my growth and development as a professional and individual. I am incredibly proud of the strong ethos and expertise the Sweat team stands for and provide outstanding experience to the community.

A CGI of how Sweat Fitness in Knight & Lee will look. Picture: Sweat Fitness

‘By moving to the high street, it levelled up our performance even more and I believe we are the ones to innovate the health and fitness industry.’

Once fully open its modern-style gym will have two studio classes, a personal training studio, a treatment room and a gym floor, fully equipped with the latest Technogym Cardio and Technogym, Eleiko and TRX Strength equipment. As well as the brand-new studio opening later this year, Sweat also has plans to bring back their UK-leading free fitness festival.

As reported, the 1950s Knight and Lee building closed as a John Lewis in July 2019 and sat empty until Sweat moved in.

Knight and Lee Closure at Palmerston Rd, Portsmouth, Southsea Picture: Habibur Rahman

City councillors approved plans for the multi-million pound regeneration of the structure by That Group in December 2019. Proposals for the site also include a rooftop bar and terrace.

For more information about the gym visit www.sweat.fitness.

