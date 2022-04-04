Kinder Surprise eggs have been recalled by Fererro as the products may contain traces of the disease.

Authorities have advised people not to eat eggs with best before dates between July 11 and October 7, 2022.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said the products are potentially linked to salmonella, with some cases being found in young children.

Kinder Surprise eggs have been taken off the shelves

Tina Potter, FSA Head of Incidents, said: ‘We welcome the precautionary approach being taken by Ferrero and are advising consumers not to eat any of the products listed in the FSA alert.

‘It is really important that consumers follow this advice to avoid the risk of becoming ill with salmonella poisoning.

‘We know that these particular products are popular with young children, especially as Easter approaches, so we would urge parents and guardians of children to check if any products already in their home are affected by this recall.’

Ms Potter added the FSA is working with Fererro to carry out the product recall, and relevant authorities to discover ‘the precise cause of this outbreak’.

Fererro initiated the withdrawal of the 20g eggs with immediate effect as a precautionary measure.

The inflicted product is thought to have been manufactured at the same factory, with not other Kinder products affected.

Experts at the FSA are investigating the issue alongside their UK and international partners, including the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and Food Standards Scotland.

Symptoms of Salmonella include diarrhoea, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting and fever.

It can hospitalise people with severe cases, especially young children and people with weakened immune systems.

Dr Lesley Larkin, surveillance lead, gastrointestinal pathogens and food safety (One Health) at UKHSA, said: ‘Symptoms of salmonellosis typically resolve themselves within a few days.

‘Anybody with concerns that they have symptoms of salmonellosis should contact their GP or call NHS 111.

‘Salmonella can be spread from person to person, so anyone affected should adhere to good hygiene practice such as washing hands thoroughly after using the bathroom and avoiding handling food for others where possible, if you have symptoms.’

More information on Salmonella can be found on the NHS website here.

