The budget supermarket has announced plans to open 50 new stores across the country this year, creating 2,000 new jobs.

It is part of Lidl’s plan to open 1,000 stores in the UK by 2023.

The supermarket has published a list of the places it wants to open stores and it includes 31 sites in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

Lidl is looking to open more than 30 new stores across Hampshire JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Christian Härtnagel, CEO at Lidl GB said: ‘We are calling on developers and landlords up and down the country to help find potential sites for us to build Lidl stores, which demonstrates the continued ambition we have to further expand our store portfolio across the nation.

‘Despite the challenges of the past year, we still managed to meet our ambitious target of opening, on average, one new store per week across Great Britain.‘We are looking forward to opening more stores throughout the country and welcoming new colleagues in the coming months and years, so that more communities can access high quality food at the lowest prices on the market.’

Here is the full list of places in Hampshire that Lidl wants to open new stores in:

- Aldershot - store relocation required

- Alton - new store

- Andover - store relocation required

- Basingstoke - Central - new store

- Bordon - store relocation required

- Chandlers Ford - new store

- Cowplain / Horndean - store relocation required

- Emsworth - new store

- Fareham - store relocation required

- Fareham - North - new store

- Fareham - Segensworth - new store

- Farnborough - store relocation required

- Fleet - new store

- Gosport - South - store relocation required

- Hedge End - new store

- Hook - new store

- Lymington - new store

- Petersfield - store relocation required

- Portsmouth - Central/ West - new store

- Portsmouth - Farlington - new store

- Romsey - new store

- Ryde (IOW) - new store

- Southampton - Bassett - new store

- Southampton - Bitterne - new store

- Southampton - Netley Abbey - new store

- Southampton - Portswood - new store

- Southampton - Stoneham - new store

- Southampton - Townhill - store relocation required

- Tadley - new store

- Winchester - Town Centre/ Easton Lane - new store

- Winchester - West Badgers Farm - new store

All stores will include Lidl’s famous Bakery, offering freshly baked bread, biscuits and pastries, created by the discounter’s in-store bakers throughout the day.

In addition to offering quality food at great value, all new Lidl stores will feature solar panels on the exterior to provide renewable energy for the site, in addition to the installation of electric vehicle charging points.

Each new store will also become part of Lidl’s food redistribution programme Feed It Back, which sees surplus food donated to those within local communities that need it the most, via food banks or partner charities.

