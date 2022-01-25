McDonald's announces major shake-up to menu including a new Chicken Big Mac and return of old favourites
MCDONALD’S has announced a major shake up of its menu to start 2022.
The fast food giant will launch a limited-edition Chicken Big Mac – which will be available from February 2.
It will remain on the menu until March 15.
The fast-food giant said the addition of the Chicken Big Mac to its menu followed a high number of requests from customers.
It described the burger as ‘the classic Big Mac we all know and love’ complete with triple-layered bun, two 100% chicken breast patties in a crispy coating, a slice of cheese, lettuce, pickles and the Big Mac sauce.
The Double Big Mac, Mozzarella Dippers and the McFlurry in Galaxy Chocolate and Galaxy Salted Caramel will also be returning, while the recently introduced McPlant will become a permanent fixture in all restaurants across the UK and Ireland.
The new Chicken Big Mac will cost £4.09 or £5.59 for a Chicken Big Mac Meal.