News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through

McDonald's Monopoly: The best and worst McDonald's in Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, Havant and Waterlooville for 2023 so far, according to Google reviews

From Big Macs to chicken nuggets, McDonald’s is a must if you have a hankering for fast food – particularly because the famous Monopoly returns tomorrow.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 14th Jun 2019, 10:43 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 11:43 BST

It can be hard to pick which Mcdonald’s to go to – but thanks to the joys of Google Reviews customers can see how other people have reviewed each restaurant in the area.

The famous Monopoly will be returning to the stores on September 6 and people are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to win big prizes.

As part of its most recent menu changes, McDonald’s has welcomed the McCrispy Deluxe and the BBQ quarter pounder with cheese, as well as cheesy garlic bites.

On the desert menu, the Galaxy salted caramel McFlurry has been added to the menu for a limited time only.

Here are the restaurants from worst to best based on Google reviews:

Best and Worst McDonalds

1. Best and Worst McDonalds

Best and Worst McDonalds Photo: -

Photo Sales
This McDonald's restaurant in the Ocean Retail Park has a 3.5 star rating on Google based on 1,524 reviews. Picture credit: Google Street View

2. Portsmouth - Ocean Retail Park

This McDonald's restaurant in the Ocean Retail Park has a 3.5 star rating on Google based on 1,524 reviews. Picture credit: Google Street View Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
This McDonald's restaurant in Larchwood Avenue in Havant has a 3.5 star rating based on 1,686 reviews on Google. Photo credit: Google Street View

3. Havant - Larchwood Avenue

This McDonald's restaurant in Larchwood Avenue in Havant has a 3.5 star rating based on 1,686 reviews on Google. Photo credit: Google Street View Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
This McDonald's restaurant in the Brockhurst Gate retail park in Gosport has a 3.5 star rating on Google based on 1,823 reviews.

4. Gosport - Brockhurst Gate

This McDonald's restaurant in the Brockhurst Gate retail park in Gosport has a 3.5 star rating on Google based on 1,823 reviews. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:McDonald'sGooglePortsmouthGosportFareham