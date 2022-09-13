Fareham Borough Council is in negotiations with the retailer to open the borough’s third B&M store in the Southampton Road retail park off the A27 in Park Gate - one opened in Fareham shopping centre in 2018 in the former BHS unit, and the other is in Newgate Lane.

The outlet, in the former Argos and Carpet Barn units which are currently vacant, will sell household goods such as hardware, DIY, kitchen items, food, clothing and footwear.

There are currently two applications going through the council’s planning system, one for the store itself and another for an external garden centre compound.

B&M wants to open its third store in the borough of Fareham

The store’s floor space, including the warehouse and the external garden centre, will total about 48,800sq ft. By comparison the B&M in Newgate Lane, Fareham, which is soon to close for improvement work, is about 39,000sq ft including its garden centre section.

The number of jobs created through the store will be between 75 and 85 comprising full and part-time positions.

Planning documents state: ‘All additional roles would be advertised and recruited locally. As a growing retailer opening a new store on average every week, B&M offers exceptional career progression and opportunities within the store and at area management level.

‘The proposal will make a positive contribution to economic growth and prosperity and accords with the council’s agenda to promote development that results in economic growth.

The former Argos store in Southampton Road, Titchfield, which is set to become a B&M Picture: Google

‘The general area has a customer base which comprises some less affluent households which are attracted to products that are offered at discount prices. However, B&M Retail Ltd also appeals to more affluent households.’

The applications come soon after B&M started extension works on its garden centre and store in Newgate Lane, Fareham.

The applications will be determined by 11 December this year.

B&M also has stores at Ocean Retail Park in Portsmouth and in Havant and Hedge End.