Empire Kitchen Fareham is set to welcome customers from December 8.

The new restaurant, in Randal View, Bishopsfield Road, will serve a whole host of different cuisine.

A new curry and grill restaurant is set to open in Randel View, Bishopsfield Road, Fareham. Picture: Empire Kitchen Fareham

A spokesman from Empire Kitchen Fareham said staff are excited to open for business in their home town of Fareham.

He said: ‘We have been working very hard in the past month to get everything perfect so we can welcome you all on Wednesday 8th December.’

Empire Kitchen will open with two menus for people to choose from, serving a variety of mouth-watering dishes and drinks.

Customers will get to enjoy burgers and peri peri chicken from the gourmet grill menu, as well as curries, milkshakes and ice creams.

The spokesman added: ‘It’s safe to say we are all passionate about our food quality and providing excellent service.

‘That is why we have some of the most experienced chefs, with over 30 years of work between them.

‘We will have a opening offer to give to you all so look out for that on our Instagram and Facebook.’

Construction work has been ongoing at the new restaurant since November 13.

No photos of the finished interior have been shared yet, but Empire Kitchen Fareham are posting regular updates on Facebook and Instagram.

