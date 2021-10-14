Gunwharf Quays bar staff Stacey Kali was part of an 'exceptional' cohort who graduated from a national training scheme. Picture: Stonegate Group

Stacey Kail, of The Liquorist, Portsmouth is celebrating her graduation from the Accelerator Programme, a training course run by Stonegate Group.

The qualification earmarks Stacey for a managerial role within the company and the next step in her career within the hospitality industry.

Stacey said: ‘I am so pleased to be able to celebrate my graduation with the rest of my group.

‘The Learning and Development team pulled out all the stops to make it the special occasion it was, and it really reflected the hard work we have all put in over the last months. I look forward to taking on the next challenge of managing my own site.’

The group’s HR director, Tim Painter, added: ‘A massive congratulations to Stacey and everyone who graduated from the Accelerator Programme this week.

‘We are immensely proud of our graduates, whose drive and commitment to reach this landmark has really shown them to be exceptional employees. We look forward to seeing them thrive in our business and wish them every success in the future.’

Following the acquisition of Ei Group for £1.27bn last year, Stonegate Group is the largest pub company in the UK.

Its portfolio is comprised of 1,270 sites within the managed division and 3,200 leased and tenanted businesses.

