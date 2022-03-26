Portsmouth fireworks: What time is the display in Portsmouth today? Why are there fireworks today? Where are the fireworks in Portsmouth today? Display planned to mark departure of Brittany Ferries' Salamanca from port on Sunday night
A fireworks display is planned for Portsmouth Harbour on Sunday night to mark the first departure of Brittany Ferries’ new ship Salamanca.
The five-minute display is due to take place at about 9pm, and will be set off from the barge Uncle Bill by Flathouse Quay in the port.
A notice from the Queen’s Harbour Master says that an exclusion zone will be set up between 8pm and 9.30pm, into which no unauthorised vessels are to pass, between No 3 Berth Dolphin and Fountain Lake Jetty.
The notice goes on to say: ‘Mariners are advised to remain clear of this activity and be aware of the impact of pyrotechnics on their night vision and hearing. A sécurité broadcast will be made by QHM prior to, and on completion of the event. Ferry movements will be taking place during and immediately after the fireworks.’
Information for mariners will be on radio channel VHF 11.