The five-minute display is due to take place at about 9pm, and will be set off from the barge Uncle Bill by Flathouse Quay in the port.

A notice from the Queen’s Harbour Master says that an exclusion zone will be set up between 8pm and 9.30pm, into which no unauthorised vessels are to pass, between No 3 Berth Dolphin and Fountain Lake Jetty.

The notice goes on to say: ‘Mariners are advised to remain clear of this activity and be aware of the impact of pyrotechnics on their night vision and hearing. A sécurité broadcast will be made by QHM prior to, and on completion of the event. Ferry movements will be taking place during and immediately after the fireworks.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A firework display will be held to mark Salamanca's first departure Picture: Habibur Rahman

Information for mariners will be on radio channel VHF 11.

A map issued by the Queen's Harbour Master in Portsmouth about Sunday's fireworks display