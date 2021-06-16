The Golden Horizon, the world's largest luxury sailing ship, was due to set off on her maiden voyage from Portsmouth in June. Photo: Tradewind Voyages

Golden Horizon, a five-mast, iron-hulled cruise liner, was due to arrive in Portsmouth next Monday to kick-off her UK tour before sailing for the Far East.

The 908ft vessel, capable of transporting up to 3,000 passengers, was set to be one of the largest commercial ships to berth in Portsmouth – but now the plans are at risk of being scuppered.

The government’s decision to extend Covid-19 restrictions until July means the visit appears to be cancelled, according to reports.

The main hall and piano inside Golden Horizon

Golden Horizon was due to arrive in the city ahead of a six-day ‘dress rehearsal’ cruise along the south coast before its official first cruise from Harwich, Essex, but passengers have been told the Portsmouth departure has been scrapped.

Messages from the ship’s operator Tradewind Voyages to expectant cruise goers, reportedly seen by award-winning cruise blog Shipmonk, said: ‘We have taken the decision not to operate the dress rehearsal on June 22 and will be contacting all affected guests over the next 24 hours to offer potential alternatives so they may experience Golden Horizon in a safe way.’

The blog has also posted that the ship’s public tracking system shows it is due to arrive in Portland, Dorset, on June 23, and that its listing on the Portsmouth’s cruise ship arrivals and departures board has disappeared.

Tradewind Voyages has been contacted for further details.

