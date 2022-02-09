Experts from the University of Portsmouth have partnered with six local organisations to incorporate the technology to boost tourism.

The project is focused around ‘eXtended Reality’ (XR) – a term which encompasses virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR).

It will offer businesses region-free access to world-leading advice and technology, so they can incorporate XR into their tourist campaigns and exhibits.

Experts from the University of Portsmouth are launching an eXtended Reality to teach businesses how to use the technology to boost tourism numbers.

XR projects will be created for Portsmouth based organisations to make them more interactive for visitors.

These include The Mary Rose Trust, Spinnaker Tower, Victorious Festival, Gosport Borough Council, Aspex Visual Arts Trust and The D-Day Story.

This work was funded by a £628,000 grant from the government’s UK Community Renewal Fund, worth £220m.

A launch event will take place at The Mary Rose Museum tomorrow, with an expected attendance of 200 people.

It starts at 6pm and will offer people workshops, opportunities to experience VR and AR for themselves, and expert advice on how to make the most of the new technology.

People can register for a free ticket to the launch event here.

