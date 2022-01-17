Savvy shoppers will get paid to browse the middle aisles of Aldi and Lidl in 'dream job'

Discount voucher website wethrift.com are recruiting three prospective bargain hunters to become ‘middle aisle shoppers.’

The chosen few will be tasked with finding and purchasing the most popular products sold at Aldi and Lidl – for £30 an hour.

The budget retailers both stock a variety of weird and wonderful surprises in the middle aisles and some have gone on to gain a cult following, such as Aldi’s Kevin The Carrot plush toys.

Wethrift aim to make these products more accessible to customers.

Nick Drewe, founder of wethrift, said: ‘In the UK we know that people have an affinity for reselling products, whether its old sofas, second hand trainers, or Aldi’s Kevin the Carrot plush toy, if there’s a buck to be made the entrepreneurial British people will be selling it.

‘However, sometimes a product is particularly popular in one area, therefore hundreds of consumers may miss out.

‘We want to ensure that everyone has the chance to buy a converted middle aisle product!’

Middle aisle shoppers will be given £500 to spend on a set number of limited edition items when they’re released, such as Lidl branded tube socks.

These products will then be sold on wethrift.com at the same retail price as in store.

The wethrift.com advert said: ‘The chosen shoppers will need to find and purchase the latest must-have bargains from Lidl and Aldi, so customers who weren’t able to buy them locally in store can purchase them online via our site for the same price.’

This allows customers to purchase products that often sell out quickly.

Candidates will get paid £30 an hour on a pay-as-you-go (PAYG) basis.

Prospective shoppers must be aged 18 or over, and be able to work on a freelance basis flexibly and remotely.

Candidates also need to have access to a computer or smartphone, and be able to travel to at least one Aldi or Lidl store.

As well as scouring the shelves, shoppers will also need to research upcoming brand merchandise releases and send any items to wethrift for processing.

Applications for the role close on February 11, with successful candidates being chosen on February 18.

People can find out more information about the role and send in their applications here.

