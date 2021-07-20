Eastern Airways’ new Dublin route took to the skies on Tuesday morning using an ATR 72 aircraft.

The former Flybe route will operate four times a week with Dublin a popular route for Southampton passengers – with the air firm planning to increase the frequency over time.

Southampton Airport. Pic AGS Airports

BA CityFlyer also launched its new Embraer jet service on Saturday to Ibiza – a first for Southampton Airport.

The airline also introduced a new service to Palma on Saturday – another former Flybe route filled.

Going forward Saturday and Sunday flights will operate to both Palma and Ibiza.

Travel restrictions permitting, BA CityFlyer will also launch services to Faro, Malaga, Alicante and Mykonos from August.

Matt Hazelwood, commercial director of AGS Airports, which owns Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports, said: ‘It is fantastic to see a Dublin service return to Southampton after an absence of more than a year.

‘The Irish capital has always been hugely popular with our passengers and I’m sure it will be once again as we begin to see the safe restart of operations to leisure destinations gradually increase.

‘We are also excited to add Ibiza to our destination list along with Palma, which we’re sure will be popular now that rules on travelling to amber-list countries have been lifted.

‘We would still advise anyone wishing to travel to amber-list destinations to ensure they are aware of the requirements needed to both enter that specific country and return to the UK.’