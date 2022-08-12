Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Deco in in Elm Grove

The Deco, on Elm Grove, has applied to Portsmouth City Council for a variation of its premises licence.

Currently, the ‘premiere rock, metal and alternative venue’ is licensed to stay open until 1am every day - the proposed changes could keep the sale of alcohol running until 3am with the pub closing at half past.

The plans have attracted opposing and supportive comments from residents and the local ward councillor Judith Smyth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Smyth said: ‘I am very much against the extension of the licences until after midnight or at the very latest 1am in exceptional circumstances.

‘Not only is it a real nuisance for people living very near to the venues but it is also difficult for people living on neighbouring roads and the main walking routes back from these places.’

Grant Reeves, who lives on Albany Road added: ‘The noise made by the sometimes large and constant groups of smokers congregating at the entrance will also last longer into the night also affecting the sleep and comfort of local residents.

‘The provision for later drinking is already adequately provided for in other establishments close by.’

However, Elm Grove resident Debra Reboson voiced her support for the extended hours.

‘My bedroom is located no more than 20 metres from the Deco and not once have I heard loud music or loud patrons.

‘Not once have I seen anyone step outside of the premises with a bottle or a can. Why? Because the staff recognise that they are not just a business but also part of a community.

‘What these venues also do is build a sense of community. They bring the residents together in a place they feel comfortable, where they can unwind and enjoy themselves and I believe this applies to the Deco more so than any other establishment in the immediate area.’

There are several pubs in the immediate area, including the One-Eyed Dog and the Fat Fox.