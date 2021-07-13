Taco Bell is giving away free food - but no-one in Portsmouth seems interested

Taco Bell is giving away free food but people in Portsmouth don’t seem to be keen to take up the offer.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 11:58 am
Updated Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 11:59 am
No queue outside Taco Bell in Portsmouth, despite the offer of free food. Picture: Habibur Rahman
No queue outside Taco Bell in Portsmouth, despite the offer of free food. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Customers can get a complimentary crunchy taco from the fast food chain, which has a restaurant in Commercial Road, all day today.

However residents don’t seem to be rushing out to take advantage of the offer.

Read More

Read More
Taco Bell in Portsmouth is giving away free tacos on July 13 - here's how to get...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Taco Bell is giving away free tacos in Portsmouth today. Picture: Taco Bell

Photos taken outside the Taco Bell in Portsmouth this morning show that there is no queue at the restaurant.

The free food offer is available until 11.59pm.

Taco Bell is giving away Crunchy Tacos for dine-in or take out customers, excluding delivery, while stocks last.

SEE ALSO: Center Parcs wants to build a new £400m holiday park just 90 minutes from Portsmouth

No purchase is necessary to be able to take advantage of the offer.

Gino Casciani, general manager for Taco Bell UK & Europe, said: ‘We wanted to provide football fans across the UK with something to cheer this week and what better way to do that than with free tacos!

‘England fans should be proud of their country and their own support, and we want to thank them the best way we know how.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

PortsmouthCustomers