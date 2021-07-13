Taco Bell is giving away free food - but no-one in Portsmouth seems interested

No queue outside Taco Bell in Portsmouth, despite the offer of free food. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Customers can get a complimentary crunchy taco from the fast food chain, which has a restaurant in Commercial Road, all day today.

However residents don’t seem to be rushing out to take advantage of the offer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taco Bell is giving away free tacos in Portsmouth today. Picture: Taco Bell

Photos taken outside the Taco Bell in Portsmouth this morning show that there is no queue at the restaurant.

The free food offer is available until 11.59pm.

Taco Bell is giving away Crunchy Tacos for dine-in or take out customers, excluding delivery, while stocks last.

No purchase is necessary to be able to take advantage of the offer.

Gino Casciani, general manager for Taco Bell UK & Europe, said: ‘We wanted to provide football fans across the UK with something to cheer this week and what better way to do that than with free tacos!

‘England fans should be proud of their country and their own support, and we want to thank them the best way we know how.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron