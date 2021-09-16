Has your favourite stylist made the top 11?

The 11 best hairdressers and barbers in the Portsmouth area, according to Google reviews

THE Portsmouth area is home to many skilled hairdressers and barbers.

By Charlotte Hawes
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 1:17 pm

Whether you're after a complete change of hair colour or a quick trim to keep split ends at bay, the city and surrounding towns have many hairdressers and barbers that will suit all your haircut needs.

If you're looking for a new hairstylist, we have put together a list of the best scissorhands in the city to sort out your mane.

Here are the best hairdressers and barbers in the Portsmouth area, according to Google reviews:

Be sure to check out the whole gallery to see if you can spot your favourite hair stylist.

1. Medusa Hairdressing, Southsea

Medusa Hairdressing, on Osborne Road, has a rating of 4.9 out of five from 209 reviews on Google.

Photo: Google Maps

2. Head Hairdressing for Men, Southsea

Head Hairdressing for Men, on Albert Road, has a rating of 4.9 out of five from 185 reviews on Google.

Photo: Google Maps

3. M Cutting, Fratton

M Cutting, on Kingston Road, has a rating of 4.9 out of five from 126 reviews on Google.

Photo: Google Maps

4. The Green Room, Southsea

The Green Room, on Albert Road, has a rating of 4.9 out of five from 58 reviews on Google.

Photo: Google Maps

