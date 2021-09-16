Whether you're after a complete change of hair colour or a quick trim to keep split ends at bay, the city and surrounding towns have many hairdressers and barbers that will suit all your haircut needs.

If you're looking for a new hairstylist, we have put together a list of the best scissorhands in the city to sort out your mane.

Here are the best hairdressers and barbers in the Portsmouth area, according to Google reviews:

Be sure to check out the whole gallery to see if you can spot your favourite hair stylist.

1. Medusa Hairdressing, Southsea Medusa Hairdressing, on Osborne Road, has a rating of 4.9 out of five from 209 reviews on Google. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Head Hairdressing for Men, Southsea Head Hairdressing for Men, on Albert Road, has a rating of 4.9 out of five from 185 reviews on Google. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. M Cutting, Fratton M Cutting, on Kingston Road, has a rating of 4.9 out of five from 126 reviews on Google. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. The Green Room, Southsea The Green Room, on Albert Road, has a rating of 4.9 out of five from 58 reviews on Google. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales