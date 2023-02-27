From Big Macs to chicken selects, McDonald’s is always there to satisfy that craving for fast food.

But with so many different restaurants in the area, it can be hard to choose which one to go to.

But thanks to the joys of Google Reviews, we can show exactly how users reviewed the McDonald’s restaurants across our area – ranked from the worst to best.

As part of its most recent menu changes, McDonald’s brought back the hugely popular Grand Big Mac, as well as adding chilli cheese bites to the menu.

Other recent changes include the permanent addition of the McCrispy, as well as a controversial price hike for saver menu options.

1 . Portsmouth - Ocean Retail Park This McDonald's restaurant in the Ocean Retail Park has a 3.5 star rating on Google based on 1,441 reviews. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Havant - Larchwood Avenue This McDonald's restaurant in Larchwood Avenue in Havant has a 3.5 star rating based on 1,603 reviews on Google. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Gosport - Brockhurst Gate This McDonald's restaurant in the Brockhurst Gate retail park in Gosport has a 3.5 star rating on Google based on 1,703 reviews. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Fareham - Newgate Lane This McDonald's restaurant in Newgate Lane in Fareham has a 3.5 star rating on Google based on 1,806 reviews. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales