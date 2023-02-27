News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Best and Worst McDonalds

The best and worst McDonald's in Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, Havant and Waterlooville in 2023, according to Google

From Big Macs to chicken selects, McDonald’s is always there to satisfy that craving for fast food.

By David George
3 minutes ago

But with so many different restaurants in the area, it can be hard to choose which one to go to.

SEE MORE: McDonald’s price rises for five menu favourites starting from today

But thanks to the joys of Google Reviews, we can show exactly how users reviewed the McDonald’s restaurants across our area – ranked from the worst to best.

As part of its most recent menu changes, McDonald’s brought back the hugely popular Grand Big Mac, as well as adding chilli cheese bites to the menu.

Other recent changes include the permanent addition of the McCrispy, as well as a controversial price hike for saver menu options.

1. Portsmouth - Ocean Retail Park

This McDonald's restaurant in the Ocean Retail Park has a 3.5 star rating on Google based on 1,441 reviews.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

2. Havant - Larchwood Avenue

This McDonald's restaurant in Larchwood Avenue in Havant has a 3.5 star rating based on 1,603 reviews on Google.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

3. Gosport - Brockhurst Gate

This McDonald's restaurant in the Brockhurst Gate retail park in Gosport has a 3.5 star rating on Google based on 1,703 reviews.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

4. Fareham - Newgate Lane

This McDonald's restaurant in Newgate Lane in Fareham has a 3.5 star rating on Google based on 1,806 reviews.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
McDonald'sPortsmouthGosportFarehamGoogle