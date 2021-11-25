The Trinity Tavern, which has undergone a £250,000 refurbishment, will welcome back customers on Saturday.

People can look forward to the new beer garden, al fresco patio and performances from local musicians and drag acts on the grand reopening in Trinity Street.

Previously known as The Good Intent, the pub is run by licensee Bev Eastman, who is supported by her daughter Kirsty and grand-daughter Alicia – the assistant manager.

The Trinity Tavern is set to reopen after a £250,000 refurbishment. Picture: Admiral Taverns

The landlady, who took over in 2018 and was the manager of the pub 13 years ago, said: ‘I am so amazed at the transformation of the pub, thinking back to what it used to look like and comparing it to now.

‘We were determined to maintain the character of the pub and I am so pleased with how it has turned out.’

Following this year’s closure on October 8, the grand reopening is a culmination of seven weeks’ worth of redecorating and redesigning.

The refurbishment, which took seven weeks to complete, includes a beer garden with a heated alfresco patio. Picture: Admiral Taverns

The new exterior beer garden with covered seats and heated patio can be used all year round, and accommodates up to 100 people.

A new back-bar, flooring and pool table have been added on the inside.

Admiral Taverns, a leading community pub group, owns the premises while Bev and her family run the business.

Bev added: ‘Admiral Taverns has been very supportive and I can’t wait to welcome our lovely locals back, with an even better offering than before.’

The Trinity Tavern has a new back bar and flooring. Picture: Admiral Taverns

Bev orchestrated an events calendar which was a major hit with customers, often organising quiz nights, karaoke, live bands, drag nights and darts evenings.

On the opening night local performers Patch Collins and Ben Eagle will play their biggest hits, alongside the drag routines from Bambi Price’d Divine and Clare Deloon.

As well as the entertainment on offer, The Trinity Tavern will also have a new food menu – with options ranging from toasties and wraps to pizzas and Sunday roasts – and modern cocktail list.

The outside beer garden and patio can be used all year round and seats up to 100 people. Picture: Admiral Taverns

Nick Lawson, business development manager at Admiral Taverns, is excited about the changes and said it will make the pub more accessible while holding onto its original atmosphere.

He said: ‘Bev and the team have done an amazing job in putting the Trinity Tavern at the heart of the community.

‘The entertainment they provide for the community is second to none.

‘I’m so excited for them to show off their new look which will appeal to a very wide audience.

‘I can’t wait to be enjoying a drink on the amazing new patio, and would recommend anyone in the area to do the same.’

