4 . Spinnaker Tower

Portsmouth’s iconic landmark, one of the South Coast’s leading tourist attractions, is giving guests 20 per cent off all day admission if they book to visit during Tourism Week. Guests can use the code ETW24 when they purchase tickets for March 15 to 24 on the Spinnaker Tower website - www.spinnakertower.co.uk.Pictured is Portsmouth Harbour and the Spinnaker Tower. Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak