English Tourism Week – a national celebration of tourism across the country – runs from Friday, March 15 to Sunday, March 24. We’ve put together a list of some of the city’s best tourist attractions to visit this week, perfect for visitors and residents alike.
Here are 21 of the best tourist attractions in Portsmouth.
1. Portsmouth Harbour
Portsmouth Harbour is worth a visit for anyone wishing to see stunning views of the Solent. Also in the area is Gunwharf Quays shopping centre.Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak
2. Old Portsmouth
Old Portsmouth is a scenic part of the city, featuring a quiet beach, stunning sea wall and the Square Tower and Round Tower, which both offer views of Portsmouth Harbour..Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson
3. Royal Garrison Church
Southea’s roofless Royal Garrison Church reopened to the public last year. Step inside and explore the extensive refurbishment which includes restored pews, organ pipes and regimental banners. In it’s rich history, the church has a 13th century hospital, a Tudor armoury, and the site of a royal wedding between Charles II and Catherine of Braganza in 1662.Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson
4. Spinnaker Tower
Portsmouth’s iconic landmark, one of the South Coast’s leading tourist attractions, is giving guests 20 per cent off all day admission if they book to visit during Tourism Week. Guests can use the code ETW24 when they purchase tickets for March 15 to 24 on the Spinnaker Tower website - www.spinnakertower.co.uk.Pictured is Portsmouth Harbour and the Spinnaker Tower. Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak