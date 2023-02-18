Clarence Pier

First up, I headed for the arcade. Clarence Pier Amusement Park in Southsea is home to three of these traditional seaside attractions, alongside a number of classic fairground rides and a crazy golf course. I started by trying my hand at the 2p ‘coin pusher’. Having spent most of my life in Devon and Cornwall, this was familiar territory and my well-honed skills came flooding back. I had less luck with the claw machine and watched broken-hearted as a stuffed Thanos fell from its metal talons three times in a row. My competitive side enjoyed the punching bag and I’m pleased to report that I beat The News’ photographer - though to be clear, only at the game. Roughly £4 was spent here.

Canoe Lake

News reporter Joe Buncle at Southsea Arcade, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman

Next up was Canoe Lake in Southsea but despite its name, there were no canoes here as far as I could see. I opted instead for a swan-shaped pedalo. This was a great way to enjoy the scenery of the area and get up close to the dozens of real swans which frequent the lake. It was also an ideal ‘leg day’ workout. For £9 you can spend 20 minutes on the lake and enjoy a £1.50 discount at the adjacent cafe.

Spinnaker Tower

The climax of my day was Portsmouth’s most iconic landmark - Spinnaker Tower. I am pleased to have finally visited after seeing the tower every day for the past few months and it did not disappoint. On a clear day, visitors can see for about 23 miles and make out the skylines of the South Downs and the Isle of Wight. If you don’t see three of the Solent’s historic sea forts due to poor weather, you can ask for a complimentary ticket to return another day. The 170-metre attraction also offers those with a fear of heights the chance to overcome it by walking across a glass floor and gazing down to the distant ground. Entry to the tower costs £14.75 for an adult.

After all of that excitement, I treated myself to an ice cream at Gunwharf Quays, where shopping fans can also visit more than 90 retailers or dine at over 30 restaurants, bars and coffee shops. From here, I rode off into the sunset on a Voi electric scooter. These have become an established, if controversial, feature of Portsmouth over the past two years and are a convenient way to cover some ground. I spent just under £3 on my ride, but a £10 Voi pass can buy a full day’s travel around the city.