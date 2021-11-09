This is why you can't find Walkers crisps in Portsmouth, what has caused the shortage and how long it will last

IF you’ve been to the shops recently you might have notice a shortage of crisps on the shelves.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 6:12 pm

In particular you may have struggled to find packets of Walkers at the supermarket.

Popular flavours such as ready salted, salt and vinegar as well as Quavers and Wotsits are easier to get your hands on, but more ‘niche’ varieties are in short supply.

People in Portsmouth have been reporting issues getting their hands on packets of crisps.

One person from Southsea tweeted: ‘I don’t want to cause a panic, but @gregjames was right! NO CRISPS IN THE CO-OP.’

Another replied: ‘Been none in either Port Solent or Cosham. Given that I eat A LOT of crisps and multi pack crisps don't have as much as a normal packet (I'm a connoisseur of Walkers, mainly), it's a catastrophe. Truly dark days.’

A botched computer upgrade is the reason behind the shortage, Walkers has said.

There is a shortage of Walkers crisps. Picture Shutterstock

The Guardian reports that a Walkers spokesperson explained: ‘A recent IT system upgrade has disrupted the supply of some of our products. Our sites are still making crisps and snacks but at a reduced scale.

‘We’re doing everything we can to increase production and get people’s favourites back on shelves. We’re very sorry for the inconvenience caused.’

The company is proritising the production of its most popular varieties – as mentioned above.

