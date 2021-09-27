A Hoyer fuel tanker at Shell in London Road, Hilsea. Picture: Andrew Richards

It comes as The News revealed on Sunday how Unite members working for Hoyer Petrolog at the BP fuel terminal in Hamble are considering industrial action.

The drivers take fuel from the terminal to forecourts – currently seeing a run on fuel due to panic buying – across the south coast. A strike could lead to further disruption for people struggling to fill up.

Today Unite confirmed a strike is on the ballot and a decision will be made by Friday.

New drivers employed to help fill a critical shortage of HGV drivers across Britain are being given better pay after existing drivers turned down a 20 per cent hike, Hoyer told The News on Saturday.

Today a Unite spokesman said: ‘Our members at Hoyer Petrolog are being balloted for strike action over a pay dispute.

‘We will not be commenting on this matter until the ballot closes on Friday.’

A spokeswoman for Hoyer said: ‘In July, Hoyer Petrolog UK offered a small number of drivers based in Hamble an increase in their remuneration package worth in excess of 20 per cent.

‘This increase was in response to the well-publicised acute tightening of the driver market and Hoyer's ongoing desire to pay above local market rates. Unfortunately, not all drivers were willing to accept these new rates of pay.

‘So as to ensure a sustainable operation for our clients, Hoyer decided to recruit drivers on these new terms, which remain open to all existing drivers.

‘We remain open to constructive dialogue with Unite to ensure that we are able to amicably resolve the current issues.’

Hoyer has 570 vehicles based at 39 locations in Britain, employing 1,450 people.

BP was contacted for comment.

