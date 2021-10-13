Urgent recall on Tesco cough medicine after it was incorrectly labelled as suitable for 12-year-olds
AN urgent recall has been issued for medicine on sale at a major retailer after it was incorrectly labelled as being suitable for children aged 12 to 15.
The UKs medicine watchdog is recalling Tesco Flu-Max All In One Chesty Cough and Cold Powder.
On its website, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) warns that the recall affects three batches of the medicine.
The sachet artwork incorrectly states that children aged 12 years and over can take 4 sachets containing 1000mg of paracetamol (i.e. 4 doses over a 24 hour period), whereas the carton, PIL and SmPC state that the product is not to be given to the under 16s.
The MHRA says that the dosage instructions on the sachets are from prior to an update issued by the regulator.
Children under-16 should not be given the medicine, parents are warned.
The affected products are Tesco Flu-Max All In One Chesty Cough and Cold Powder with the batch numbers and expiry dates, 9MW0145 Nov 2022, 0CW0054 Jan 2023 and 0FW0133 May 2023.
If you have bought any of these batches, it is advised that you stop using it immediately and return it to your nearest Tesco store for a refund.
The MHRA says that if your children have used the batches and experience any side-effects you should speak to your doctor or pharmacist.
You should also report any suspected side effects via the Yellow Card Scheme.