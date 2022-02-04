Valiant Lady, Virgin Voyages’ second of four planned ‘lady ships’, will sail from the dock in March.

She will travel to Zeebrugee on a three-night journey.

Is it the first stop on a planned European Tour, where Valiant Lady will visit several Mediterranean locations before docking in her home port of Barcelona.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Valiant Lady, Virgin Voyages' latest cruise liner, is set to sail on her maiden journey from Portsmouth.

Speaking of the launch, Sir Richard Branson said: ‘Virgin Voyages has been a dream in the making since my 20s and today is a momentous day launching our second ladyship, Valiant Lady.

‘It’s exciting to be able to celebrate our continued growth as a brand that’s on a mission to voyage like no other.

‘In our five decades in business, Virgin has always sought to offer our customers something extra special, and Virgin Voyages has worked tirelessly to do just that.’

Valiant Lady is the sister ship of Virgin Voyages’ other luxury cruise liner, Scarlet Lady.

Scarlet Lady was the biggest ship to ever be docked in Portsmouth, and Valiant Lady is of a similar mould.

The cruise liner boasts an impressive 1,330 cabins and 78 ‘Rock Star’ Quarters – alongside two suites with their own turntables and private hot tub.

Cabins on board have a new elevated design, with 93 per cent of them having picturesque ocean views and 86 per cent including a balcony.

Valiant Lady will be docked in Portsmouth throughout the summer.

After her maiden journey, she will sail on a round trip to Spain and Portugal, between May 2 and 12.

She will stop off at Lisbon, Gibraltar, Malaga, and Barcelona, among other locations.

Between May and October, the cruise liner will travel across the Mediterranean and explore other parts of southern Spain.

Before embarking on the tour, Valiant Lady will be showcased at London International Cruise Terminal (Tilbury) and Liverpool.

SEE ALSO: Gosport man taken to hospital with burns after fire breaks out in flat above a cafe

Virgin Voyages have seen a 70 per cent increase in bookings since December, as the UK have relaxed travel restrictions.

Speaking of the arrival of Valiant Lady to the UK, Tom McAlpin, CEO of Virgin Voyages, said: ‘Following the success of our first lady ship, Scarlet Lady, we are so excited to debut Valiant Lady to the UK this March and begin our European tour.

‘We’ll be showcasing our newest lady in Tilbury and Liverpool, where fans are invited to wave her in before we kick off our bookable European sailings from Portsmouth in March and our new homeport in Barcelona in May.

‘Our epic sailings have curated itineraries that are unbelievably accessible for those in the UK wanting to cruise differently, and we look forward to hitting the high seas and showing both budding and avid sailors how to voyage the Virgin way.’

More information on packages, cruises, and prices, can be found here.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron